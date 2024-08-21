PTI vows to proceed with Islamabad rally despite NOC cancellation

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has announced that the party will proceed with its planned rally in Islamabad on Thursday, August 22, despite the cancellation of the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

In response to the NOC suspension, Barrister Gohar emphasized the party’s commitment to conducting a peaceful rally in compliance with the Islamabad High Court's directives. The event will feature central leadership, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who is expected to address attendees.

Barrister Gohar asserted that the NOC cannot be revoked given the High Court's orders. The rally is set to take place at Tarnol Sangjani, approximately 30 kilometers from the Red Zone, and will commence at five o’clock in the afternoon. He clarified that the event will be a rally only, with no sit-in planned.

Additionally, he noted that a religious party is scheduled to hold a protest at D-Chowk at eight in the morning. Barrister Gohar criticized the NOC suspension as unlawful, unconstitutional, and contrary to democratic principles.