Punjab CM reaches Rajanpur to supervise flood relief operations

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday reached Hajipur, a remote area of Rajanpur, the last district of Punjab to share grief of the flood-hit local community. She conducted an aerial inspection of the flood-affected areas, and had a detailed review of the flood-affected area of Fazilpur. Madam Chief Minister observed the flood water along the road to Hajipur, a suburb of Rajanpur, and visited the flood relief camp established at Hajipur Government Higher Secondary School in Fazilpur Tehsil. She also inspected the medical camp set up for the flood victims in Hajipur, and reviewed its issues like the supply of medicines and medical personnel for the flood victims. The CM inspected the accommodation and food arrangements for the victims in the flood relief camp. She met the flood affected families at the relief camp and inquired about the arrangements and available facilities. Madam CM went and sat among the flood affected people, and mingled with them. She directed the authorities concerned to treat a sick woman in the relief camp. She consoled women in the camp and presented gifts to the children. She assured victims of full support and personal monitoring till full recovery. She called for an effective plan for flood prevention, and reviewed a proposal to build a dam to conserve water from Kaha River for Rajanpur District. She said,”I thank Allah Almighty for not causing any loss of life due to the flood.” She added,”The flood victims should be given full support, negligence will not be tolerated.” Madam CM said she was personally monitoring the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims. She directed the concerned authorities that arrangements should be ensured to protect against epidemics and diseases. ”There should be no flood in Rajanpur next year, “ she asserted. The chief minister said that an effective plan should be prepared every year to prevent people from becoming homeless. She directed the authorities concerned,”Understand problems, we will not stop without solving them.” She directed the Commissioner to submit an estimated report of the damage to crops and houses. Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada and Commissioner Bahawalpur briefed the CM on rescue and relief measures taken for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims. She was apprised,”Areas of Jampur tehsil are flooded from Koh Sulaiman, Chhachhar, Kala Baga Khosra and Kaha Sultan rivers.”

She was also briefed,”6072 hectares of land is affected in 54 villages of Rajanpur District.” Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Sher Ali Gurchani and Members of Assembly accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretaries, DC, DPO and other relevant officers were also present