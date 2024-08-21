Punjab enforces section 144

The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, prohibiting all kinds of gatherings, including rallies, sit-ins, and protests.

The ban, which is in effect from Thursday, August 22 to Saturday, August 24, aims to counter potential terror threats.

The Home Department issued a notification, stating that the measure was taken to maintain law and order and to safeguard human lives and property. A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department emphasized that the decision was made in light of ongoing security concerns.