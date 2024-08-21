Punjab Forest Department initiates major plantation drive

The Forest Department of Punjab has embarked on an unprecedented plantation drive as part of the Green Pakistan Initiative, marking a significant milestone in the province's environmental conservation efforts.

In a historic first, twenty thousand seed balls were dispersed using paragliders in the hilly terrains of the Chakwal district. This innovative approach aims to reach otherwise inaccessible areas, ensuring that even the most remote regions contribute to the province's greening efforts.

The campaign, in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Pakistan Army, has also seen large-scale plantation activities in the Murree Division. This coordinated effort underscores the government's commitment to environmental sustainability and showcases the crucial role of inter-agency cooperation in achieving the ambitious goals set under the Green Pakistan Initiative.

As part of the "Plant for Pakistan" program, over three million saplings were planted in a single day by various government departments across Punjab. This massive undertaking reflects the provincial government's dedication to combating climate change, restoring ecosystems, and enhancing the overall green cover of the region.

The drive is set to continue, with more than ten million saplings scheduled to be planted across Punjab. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the national target of expanding forested areas, addressing environmental degradation, and fostering a greener, healthier Pakistan.

The Punjab government, in partnership with federal entities and local communities, remains committed to the Green Pakistan Initiative, which is a key component of the broader national strategy to mitigate the impacts of climate change and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.