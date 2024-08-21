Wednesday, August 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab secretary for industries announces diplomas results

Punjab secretary for industries announces diplomas results
PR
August 21, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE   -   The results for the first annual exams of 2024 under the Punjab Board of Technical Education, Lahore, for various diplomas including Diploma of Associate Engineers, Diploma in Dress Designing and Dress Making, Diploma in Commerce, and Diploma in Special Education, have been announced.

The Secretary for Industries, Commerce, and Investment, Government of Punjab, Ehsan Bhutta, officially announced the results by pressing a button. Present at the occasion were Chairperson of the Technical Education Board, Sahbzadi Wasima Umar, Controller of Examinations Professor Manawar Hussain, Board Secretary Muhammad Adnan, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Hafeez, System Analyst Syeda Fatima Iqbal, Director of Sports Sultan Shahid, and Audit Officer Muhammad Abbas. Secretary Ehsan Bhutta and Chairperson Wasima Umar congratulated the position holders and praised the examination branches and computer section for publishing the results ahead of schedule.

PM rejects criticism over Punjab’s power bill relief

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1724133711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024