Punjab secretary for industries announces diplomas results

LAHORE - The results for the first annual exams of 2024 under the Punjab Board of Technical Education, Lahore, for various diplomas including Diploma of Associate Engineers, Diploma in Dress Designing and Dress Making, Diploma in Commerce, and Diploma in Special Education, have been announced.

The Secretary for Industries, Commerce, and Investment, Government of Punjab, Ehsan Bhutta, officially announced the results by pressing a button. Present at the occasion were Chairperson of the Technical Education Board, Sahbzadi Wasima Umar, Controller of Examinations Professor Manawar Hussain, Board Secretary Muhammad Adnan, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Hafeez, System Analyst Syeda Fatima Iqbal, Director of Sports Sultan Shahid, and Audit Officer Muhammad Abbas. Secretary Ehsan Bhutta and Chairperson Wasima Umar congratulated the position holders and praised the examination branches and computer section for publishing the results ahead of schedule.