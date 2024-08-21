Rana Tanveer asks auto industry to improve quality, exports

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday recommended the auto industrialists to work on improving the quality, price and exports by auto industry in international market. The minister made these remarks while chairing the 5th meeting of the Auto Industry Development and Export Committee (AIDEC). The auto industry emphasized on experiencing difficulty in export of vehicles from Pakistan due to imposition of increased duty and tax structure. The auto industry emphasized on dire need of signing Free Trade Agreements (FTA) / Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) and acquire consistent policies to enable localisation of parts and components to make the 2, 3 and 4 wheelers for achieving competitiveness in international market. The auto parts vendors on the other hand, highlighted that once a part is localised, the variant of part discontinues and as a result the vendors face huge losses. The vendors recommended that, if one OEM localise a part, that shall be used by other OEMs requiring similar parts and localisation of parts and sub components should be time bound. The Committee agreed that there should be ban and penalty imposed on import of used auto parts.

The minister concluded the meeting by recommending auto industrialists to work on improving the quality, price and exports by auto industry in international market. He further directed to make a sub committee that shall review and address the issues of auto industry on quarterly basis in terms of regulatory assistance required for exports in international market. The meeting was also attended by Saif Anjum, Secretary MoIP, Engr. Khuda Bukhsh, CEO EDB, senior officers from the Ministry of Industries and Production, EDB, Ministry of Commerce, Science and Technology, FBR, Ministry of Communication, and chairman PAMA, chairman PAAPAM, vice chairman and dignitaries from leading auto industry namely, Ghandhara Industries, Master Motors, Pak Suzuki, Honda Cars, Honda Motorcycles/Atlas Group, Dysin Automobile, United Motors, Honda, Indus Motor Company, Dewan Motors, Pro Tech etc.