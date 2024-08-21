Regional director ombudsman Nawabshah to hold khuli kachehri tomorrow

HYDERABAD - On the special instructions of Provincial Director General of Sindh, Muhammad Suheil Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Regional Director Ombudsman of Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, is organising an open court (khuli katchery) on August 22 at 10:00am at the District Accounts Office, Shaheed Benazirabad. The purpose of the open courts to resolve issues related to salaries, pensions, GP Fund, financial assistance, and treasury matters of government employees and the general public.

Khan Muhammad Zardari has advised government employees and pensioners to participate in the open court on August 22 and present their issues so that necessary actions can be taken to resolve them.