Rumors surround Wahaj Ali and Sana Farooq’s marriage as social media activity declines

Speculation about the state of and Sana Farooq’s marriage has intensified as fans notice a decrease in the couple’s social media presence. The situation escalated when Wahaj briefly unfollowed and then refollowed his wife on Instagram, adding fuel to the rumors.

, married to Sana Farooq since March 3, 2016, is known for his roles in popular dramas like *Tere Bin*, *Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha*, and *Mein*. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Amirah Ali in 2017, were once frequently seen together, sharing affectionate posts and making public appearances.

However, recent months have seen a noticeable decline in their online interactions, prompting social media users to question the state of their relationship. A viral Reddit post claimed that Wahaj and Sana have been living separately for several months, with their daughter Amirah splitting her time between them. There are also speculations that the couple has been facing issues since 2022.

Some fans have criticized the spread of these rumors, urging others to respect the couple's privacy. As of now, neither nor his representatives have addressed the speculation, leaving fans and the media curious about the true state of his personal life.