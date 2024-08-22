Sadiq, Ghulam Mustafa greet nation on successful launch of Shaheen-II

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah congratulated nation on successful launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II.

They paid tribute to the commitment of the Pakistan Army for the defence of the country and the hard work of talented scientists and engineers.

Defence institutions, skilled scientists, and engineers achieved another milestone with the successful launch of the Shaheen II ballistic missile, they said. “We wholeheartedly congratulate the entire nation on this achievement,” they said.

The Shaheen II ballistic missile further strengthens the country’s defence capabilities. The soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, talented engineers, and scientists are a source of pride for the entire nation, they said.

The training launch was witnessed by senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.