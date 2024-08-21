Sahiwal Commissioner stresses completion of sewerage work

SAHIWAL - Commissioner Sahiwal Division, Shoaib Iqbal Syed has directed the authorities to complete the work of laying sewerage lines before constructing new roads under the PSIP Programme, on Tuesday. According to Commissioner Office, during a progress review meeting on the ongoing development projects under the PSIP program, the Commissioner expressed displeasure at the slow pace of the sewerage work.

He instructed the contractors to issue notices and take legal action if necessary to expedite the process.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, Director Development Dr. Saifullah Bhatti, Director PHA Niaz Ahmed and other relevant officials. According to the briefing, the sewerage repair work in Ghala Mandi is currently underway and will be completed soon.

Additionally, the installation of tuff tiles will commence this week, and the construction of safety walls for filtration plants has already been completed.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of paying special attention to the cleaning and drainage of the main roads of the city during the monsoon season.

He also directed the officials to closely monitor the ongoing cleaning work on Canal on a daily basis.