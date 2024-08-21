SAU launches tree-planting initiative for new students

HYDERABAD - In a move to combat climate change and promote environmental responsibility, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has announced a unique initiative encouraging all newly enrolled undergraduate students to plant a tree in their name as part of the admission process. The SAU Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Fateh Mari revealed this green initiative during a monsoon tree plantation campaign in the university’s residential colony, emphasising the urgent need to address the issue, which has significantly intensified the impacts of climate change, particularly rising temperatures.

According to an SAU spokesperson, Dr Mari highlighted the severe damage caused by climate change in 2022, especially in Sindh, where agriculture has suffered greatly. He called on other educational institutions to adopt similar practices, stressing that every individual uses wood from at least two trees in their lifetime, making it imperative to plant at least two trees in return.

The initiative was launched with the participation of several prominent figures, including Dr Tauha Hussain Ali, VC of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Dr A.Q. Mughal, Dr Sarfraz Solangi, Dr Jan Muhammad Mari, Ahsan Laghari, Syed Mahmood Nawaz Shah, Dean Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr Aijaz Ali Koonharo, Dr Syed Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr Bachal Bhutto, Dr Shabana Sartaj, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Anil Kumar, Dr Abdul Latif Bhutto, Dr Liaquat Bhutto, Gul Sher Lochi, Mir Muhammad Khushk, Mukhtiar Seelro and others also planted trees.