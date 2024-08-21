Wednesday, August 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SC dismisses appeal for re-counting in NA-97

SC dismisses appeal for re-counting in NA-97
8:37 PM | August 21, 2024
National

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed an appeal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s candidate for re-counting in NA-97 Faisalabad.
 
A division bench comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the appeal of PML-N’s candidate Ali Gohar Bloch.
 
Justice Naeem Akhtar asked the petitioner’s lawyer to prove with the record that application for re-counting was given within time to the returning officer. He remarked that the top court has stated in recent judgments that the RO couldn’t refuse re-counting request if it was filed on time.
 
The court asked that if the returning officer admitted at any forum that the application of re-counting was filed.
The petitioner’s lawyer answered that the even the RO could lie on the subject.
 
ECP’s DG law said that as per the record the application for re-counting was not filed on February 9.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1724227294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024