Several outgoing flights at Karachi Airport cancelled again  

KARACHI - The flights’ schedule at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport was again disrupted on Tuesday morning as several outgoing flights were cancelled on account of different technical and operational reasons. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Karachi to Multan flight PK-331, the airline’s Karachi to Sukkur flight PK-536 were cancelled. Similarly, Fly Baghdad’s Najaf-bound flight IF-334, SereneAir’s Karachi to Islamabad flight ER-504, and the airline’s Karachi to Lahore flight ER-524 were also cancelled. Likewise, Airblue’s two Islamabad-bound flights PA-200 and PA-206 were cancelled as well. AirSial’s Karachi to Islamabad flight PF-125 was cancelled while the airline’s flight PF-123, also heading to Islamabad, was delayed by five hours.