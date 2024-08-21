Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Sindh CM reviews flood preparedness in Dadu, expresses satisfaction with administrative measures

APP
August 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah alongwith Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, and secretary irrigation on Tuesday reviewed the administrative measures in Dadu district to handle potential floods and deemed the situation satisfactory.

Talking to media, he said that since 2022, the Sindh government has repaired five breaches on the FP Bund. He said that he visited Hammal Lake and FP Bund with the elected representatives of Dadu and Qambar Shahdadkot, and received a briefing from the Irrigation Department. Following this, we have some concerns regarding the Main Nara Valley Drain (MNVD) project, he maintained. Unfortunately, the Rs8.5 billion project had not yet been approved, however, for now, the situation was satisfactory, he said.

He added that the Sindh government had also strengthened the Supro Bund, and our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari were in contact regarding the situation and were well-informed. He further said that the MNVD has a few weak points, for which we appeal to the federal government to provide machinery in this emergency situation. Syed Murad Ali Shah was accompanied by Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro, secretary irrigation, MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, MNA Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, MPA Fayaz Butt, MNA Irfan Zafar Laghari, town chairmen, commissioner Hyderabad, deputy commissioner Dadu and other officials.

APP

