Wednesday, August 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh govt wants to provide relief to people in terms of electricity: Nasir Shah

APP
August 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while presiding over a meeting at the Energy Department office here on Tuesday said that on the directive of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the Sindh government wants to provide relief to the people in terms of electricity.

Secretary Energy Department Mossadiq Ahmad Khan, CEO STDC Saleem Sheikh and Project Director SSEP Sindh Solar Energy Project Mahfooz Qazi were also present on this occasion, said a statement.

The minister also had a telephonic conversation with CO K-Electric Moonis Alvi on the occasion, and Nasir Shah said that no new tax of any kind should be imposed in electricity bills as people are already worried about expensive electricity and cannot afford any more new taxes.  He asked CO K-Electric to refrain from adding any kind of tax to the bills of electricity consumers from now on and if they face any kind of pressure in this regard, the Sindh government will cooperate with them in all possible ways.  The minister said that the Sindh government is trying to eliminate all types of taxes from electricity bills.

PM rejects criticism over Punjab’s power bill relief

CO K-Electric assured the energy minister of all possible cooperation from its side and said that K-Electric will fully support the efforts of the Sindh government and provide full cooperation in providing relief to the people.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1724133711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024