SNGPL cuts off eight more connections

LODHRAN - In a drive against gas pilferage, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force cut off eight more gas connections and also removed five illegal extensions. According to SNGPL sources, three gas meters were removed and departmental action was recommended against the consumers for installing rubber pipes on their service lines, which falls under gas pipeline tampering as per Section 462-C. Two gas connections were cut off because the consumers who had relocated their meters away from the service point which caused leakage and loss to the company. In another case, a consumer had connected a PVC riser pipe that was not installed by the company on which his meter was also disconnected. Another consumer had illegally relocated his meter approximately 180 feet away to another street and the meter was also removed. Likewise, a meter was found to have a hole, indicating tampering, and meter was disconnected. Furthermore, three consumers whose meters were installed far from the service point had their meters relocated back to the correct service location. Five consumers, who were supplying gas to multiple homes in violation of OGRA policy, had their extensions removed.