Sukkur Railway Station beyond municipal corporation’s jurisdiction: Barrister Arsalan

SUKKUR - Sindh government Spokesperson and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh on Tuesday has said that Sukkur Railway Station falls outside the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction, as it is a federal government responsibility under the Ministry of Railways. However, to alleviate citizens’ suffering, the municipal corporation’s team was working to drain rainwater from the railway station area, ensuring prompt complete.

He posed a question, “If water accumulates at Sukkur Airport, would that also become the municipal corporation’s responsibility?”

Barrister Shaikh emphasised that gravity ponda are designed to handle rainwater, and rainfall will naturally flow into them. However, if some individuals occupied these areas, it should not raise questions about Municipal Corporation’s performance.

Sukkur mayor monitors cleanliness operations

Spokesperson to Sindh government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Sheikh on Tuesday made a surprise visit to different areas of the Sukkur to monitor cleanliness operations.

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh and other officers of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) were also present on the occasion.

The mayor said that making the city clean within a few hours was one of their priorities. He instructed the officials to work with all the energy and available resources to clean the far flung areas also. The mayor inspected cleanliness on the roads and talked to the staff engaged in cleaning work.

Arsalan said the Sukkur Municipal Corporation had been directed to keep all its machinery in a proper condition and clear the main points, where rainwater drainage was obstructed and cleaned.

DC reviews development schemes in Sukkar

Sukkur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Raja MB Dharejo presided over a meeting to review development schemes in the district under the annual development programme on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Deputy Director Planing, XEN Public Health and other officers of departments concerned participated.

Deputy Director Planning and Development briefed the DC about ongoing and new schemes in the district. The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure the completion of the schemes on time and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of the material.

Proper cleanliness during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) ordered

Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Twon, Sukkur, Tariq Chauhan on Tuesday ordered for proper cleanliness of the venues of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and mourning procession route. Visiting the route of mourning procession here, he directed the officials of the Sukkur Municipal Taluka to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements especially during Chehlum.

Tariq alongwith the Municipal Commissioner visited the route of procession and Markazi Imam Bargah and ensured the best services were provided to the mourners during on the Chehlum day.

The SMC Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh gave a briefing on cleanliness arrangements.

The chairman of the town appreciated the cleanliness drive and said that maintaining and ensuring cleanliness in the city is one of our duties, and special attention has been given to those routes from where Chehlum processions would pass.

The Municipal Commissioner informed about the cleaning operation and stated that there will be no negligence regarding cleaning. He said that the SMC is utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens during stormy rains. He also directed the subordinates to remain in touch with organisers of procession and majalis.