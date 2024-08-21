Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Technical training of juvenile prisoners starts

Staff Reporter
August 21, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Punjab Home Department has taken an exemplary initiative in line with the prison reforms vision of the Chief Minister Punjab as technical training of juvenile prisoners has started in jails under the “Ab Hoga Hunarmand Aseer” program. The young captives are being trained to repair LED electric bulbs, SMD ceiling lights and irons. According to the spokesman for the Punjab Home Department, focus is to make the imprisoned children skilled in the jails of Punjab so that they can earn a respectable livelihood after their release.

The spokesperson said that 15,000 LED bulbs are installed in the jails all over Punjab, while more than 2,000 LED bulbs are replaced every month due to malfunctions.

Now, under the supervision of experts, trained inmates are gaining experience in repairing faulty LED bulbs. This project will help make the prisoners more useful to society and also help save lakhs of rupees every month. He said that Rs3 million will be saved annually in terms of purchase of bulbs for jails. The spokesman said that with the technical training given in prisons, the young prisoners will be able to earn a respectable livelihood in  society after their release. The training under the supervision of experts started from the District Jail Lahore, which is being spread to all jails across Punjab in phases.

Staff Reporter

