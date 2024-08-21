The Inimitable Arshad Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem, the pride of Pakistan, not only won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 but also broke the Olympic record by throwing the javelin 92.97 metres, surpassing the 16-year-old record of 90.57 metres. He has made Pakistan proud on the global sports stage.

While all eyes are now on this glamorous young athlete, little is known about the struggles he faced to reach the pinnacle of success. Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s star athlete, has a history marked by hardship. Just five months before the Paris Olympics, he was struggling to obtain a new international-standard javelin, as his previous one was worn out. The Government of Pakistan paid little attention to this sport, leaving the young athlete and his coach to fend for themselves.

According to his mother, during his early days, it was his family and neighbours who pooled their resources to help him continue his sport. It is shameful for the Government of Pakistan that its shining stars are sidelined, with attention focused only on a few popular games.

The government should amend its previous policies and flaws regarding sports and should establish a dedicated fund for Pakistan’s sports sector, encompassing a wide variety of games and youth development that can bring pride and respect to the nation—just as Arshad Nadeem, the Dark Horse, the new Golden Boy of Pakistan, has brought immense joy and pride to the nation.

DR AHMED MUSTAFA,

Rawalpindi.