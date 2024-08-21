The Lesser Evil

If there were any lingering hopes that the massive anti-genocide protests in the United States might push the Democratic Party towards a more neutral stance than it had under Joe Biden, they were thoroughly shattered by the Democratic National Convention. Thousands of protesters surrounded the convention venue in Chicago, forcing authorities to deploy fences and riot police to keep them at bay.

Kamala Harris’ official manifesto echoed some of the most egregious falsehoods used by Israel to justify its actions after October 7, including unsubstantiated claims of sexual assault and wanton murder. Despite the lack of evidence and the retraction of these stories by Israeli journalists, the manifesto reiterated these claims while completely ignoring the documented instances of sexual assault and horrific methods being used by Israelis against Palestinians, incidents that have been verified as recently as this month.

The manifesto further declared unwavering support for Israel, completely disregarding the massive global protests and public outcry. Rather than adopting a centrist tone, the Democrats chose to ignore these protests and instead focused solely on backing Israel, no matter the circumstances. Adding to this, prominent figures in the Democratic Party, from past heavyweights like Obama to so-called progressives like AOC, joined in chanting their support for Joe Biden, a man now labelled “Genocide Joe” within his own country for giving Israel carte blanche to commit human rights violations and crimes against humanity.

From top to bottom, from past presidents to future prospects, from its manifesto to its actions, the Democratic Party has shown that it has no place in its heart for human suffering, particularly when it comes to the lives of brown people in the Middle East. It has abandoned its stated values of equality, freedom, and human rights.