Three-year girl injured in robbery incident in Chichawatni

Chichawatni - A 3-year-old girl was injured in an act of robbery in a rural area of Chichawatani, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place when Naeem Amjad, a resident of the rural area of Chichawatni, was riding a motorcycle with his wife and young daughter Maryam.

Two robbers standing on the road, signaled the family to stop. When they did not comply, the robbers struck the motorcycle, causing it to hit Maryam’s head as she was sitting in the front. The robbers then fled the scene after the incident. The injured girl was promptly shifted to the Tehsil Hospital for medical treatment. The police have launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this act of violence against the young child.