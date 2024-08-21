Two robbers killed, two arrested in Karachi police operations

In separate incidents across Karachi, police encounters led to the deaths of two suspected robbers and the arrest of two others.

In Shah Latif, three armed men were reportedly robbing citizens when the police arrived. Upon spotting the police, the robbers opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response. Two of the robbers were fatally shot, while their accomplice managed to escape. Authorities claim the deceased were involved in multiple serious crimes. Weapons and stolen valuables were recovered from the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

In a separate operation in the New Karachi Industrial area, police, acting on a tip-off, engaged in a firefight with two suspected robbers. Both suspects were injured and subsequently arrested.

In another development, police in Shikarpur's Katcha area rescued two individuals who had been kidnapped three months ago. The victims, identified as Zafar and Fayez, were freed during a targeted operation based on intelligence reports. The kidnappers fled the scene, leaving the hostages behind. A manhunt is currently underway to capture the fugitives.