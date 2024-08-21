USA Rugby opens registration for 2024-25 season following historic year

has officially opened registration for the 2024-25 Membership season, following an inspiring year marked by new programs, championships, and notable National Team achievements. With heightened interest in the sport, especially after the USA Women's Sevens' historic performance at the Paris Olympic Games, the upcoming season is set to build on this momentum.

Club administrators are urged to update their club details via the admin portal, particularly their club’s address, to ensure they can be found on the “Find A Club” feature of usa.rugby. This is a prime opportunity to welcome new players, coaches, and supporters into the rugby community.

Bill Goren, CEO, expressed excitement for the new season, stating, “The passion and enthusiasm for our game are unprecedented right now. Whether you’re playing or supporting, we’re thrilled to have you as part of this community.”

dues will remain unchanged from the previous season. Members can register for the new season through their Rugby Xplorer profile. Additionally, new Law changes announced by World Rugby will take effect in the USA starting September 1, 2024, and members can access the updated Game Management Guidelines and an instructional video via the Learning Center.