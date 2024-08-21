WAPDA awards Rs 5 Million to Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem

Pakistan Wapda presented a cash award of Rs 5 million to its athlete Arshad Nadeem on his historic performance in Paris Olympics 2024.

Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), who is also Patron-in-Chief of Wapda Sports Board (WSB) presented the cash award to Arshad Nadeem in a hugely-crowded ceremony arranged by Wapda Sports Board in his honour at Wapda Auditorium, Wapda House on Wednesday. A large number of renowned Wapda sportspersons, Member (Finance), Member (Water), Member (Power), Secretary WAPDA/GM (Admin) and President WAPDA Sports Board attended the packed ceremony.

Cash awards of Rs 200,000 each were also given to Wapda’s Nooh Dastagir on winning gold medal for Pakistan in the Strongman Games 2024 held at Uzbekistan; and Sybil Sohail, Veronika Sohail and Twinkle Sohail on winning gold medals in the Classic Powerlifting Championship 2024 held at South Africa.

Congratulating him on winning the first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics for Pakistan, Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), said: “Arshad Nadeem has made the nation proud. Nations and their sports rise and fall together, which is why, Wapda has been making significant contribution for promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than half a century. Representing Pakistan in international events,

“Wapda sportspersons have been bringing laurels to the county. They won 44 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 22 bronze medals in individual and team events at various international championships, which included Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, Asian Games, etc. during the last two years,” the Wapda Chairman further said.

Speaking on the occasion, Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem thanked Wapda Sports Board for arranging such a splendid ceremony in his honour. Highlighting the contribution for well-being of sportspersons, he said: "Wapda Sports Board has not only helped groom me but also hundreds of other players by providing them employment opportunities and imparting training at its sports facilities across the country.”

He added: "I grew up in a modest environment where my father worked as a mason, and like many Pakistani kids, I was initially drawn to cricket. However, my natural talent for throwing soon caught the attention of local coaches during school tournaments, and despite the lack of facilities, I focused on javelin. My breakthrough came in 2015 at the Pakistani National Athletics Championships, where I won gold and set a new record. This victory helped me get a job in Pakistan Wapda and also earned me a spot on the national team, where I continued to dominate, breaking my own records and establishing myself as Pakistan’s top javelin thrower.

"The Tokyo Olympics in 2021 were a pivotal moment in my career, but it was the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where I truly shined, winning gold with a record-breaking throw of 90.18 meters. However, my proudest achievement came at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where I became Pakistan’s first-ever individual Olympic gold medalist, setting an Olympic and Asian record with a throw of 92.97 meters. My journey is about more than personal success—it's about breaking barriers and inspiring future generations in Pakistan," Arshad Nadeem concluded.

The Sohail sisters, who each received Rs 200,000 for winning 15 gold medals at the Asian Pacific African Combined Powerlifting Championship in South Africa, were also recognized by WAPDA. Their remarkable achievement in raising the Pakistani flag on the international stage deserves not only recognition but also better support from WAPDA, the government, and corporate sponsors. As per Pakistan WAPDA regulations, they are entitled to Grade 18 positions in their parent department, and it is hoped that WAPDA's leadership will address this matter accordingly. Speaking to The Nation, the Sohail sisters remarked: “We have already set a record by winning numerous gold medals at international powerlifting events, and we remain committed to securing more medals for our homeland in future competitions.”

It is important to note that Pakistan Wapda is the largest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as about 1900 players and sports officials are associated with various units of Wapda Sports Board. Wapda has 66 teams in all – 36 of men and 30 of women. At present, Wapda is national champion in 36 and runners-up in 21 games.