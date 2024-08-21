Woman driver behind deadly car crash facing mental health issues, IO tells court

KARACHI - Two people, including a woman, were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Bahadurabad police jurisdiction Saturday night.

A car driven by a woman rammed into two vehicles and a bike, killing two and injuring five others.

Meanwhile, a court has issued order to give the suspect, identified as Natasha Danish, into to police custody for one day. It also ordered the investigation officer (IO) to produce the suspect today (August 21).

During Tuesday’s hearing, the IO did not produce the suspect before the special duty judicial magistrate, citing health issues being faced by her.

He told court that Natasha Danish had been admitted to psychiatry department of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

FIA busts illegal currency exchange ring linked to Umrah Pilgrims’ payments

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has uncovered a major illegal currency exchange operation tied to Umrah pilgrim expenses in Karachi.

Acting on a confidential tip-off, the FIA Corporate Crime Circle Karachi raided a travel agency office and arrested Abdul Jabbar, who is alleged to be involved in illegal currency exchange and referral hundi.

According to an FIA spokesperson, Jabbar was apprehended from Gurmandar during the raid. Authorities recovered over 6.38 million Pakistani rupees, 6,355 US

dollars, and 176,250 Iraqi dinars from his possession. Additionally, his mobile phone contained messages related to fund transfers to Saudi Arabia. The spokesperson revealed that Jabbar was unable to justify the source of the recovered currency. The fraudulent referral hundi operation is said to be causing significant financial losses to the national exchequer. The accused has been detained, and investigations are ongoing. Further raids are planned to apprehend additional suspects involved in the scheme.