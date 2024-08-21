Women’s T20 World Cup relocated from Bangladesh to UAE

DUBAI - The ICC confirmed on Tuesday that the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh this October, has been relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision comes in response to political instability in Bangladesh, including the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which made it challenging for the ICC to proceed with the original plan.

Despite the change in venue, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will retain its hosting rights. The tournament, now set to take place from October 3 to 20, will be held across two prominent UAE venues: Dubai and Sharjah.

“It is unfortunate that the Women’s T20 World Cup cannot be hosted in Bangladesh, as we know the BCB would have delivered a memorable event,” said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice. “However, given the travel advisories from several participating nations’ governments, it wasn’t feasible. We are grateful to the BCB for their efforts and look forward to bringing an ICC event to Bangladesh in the near future.”

Allardice also expressed his appreciation to the Emirates Cricket Board for stepping in to host the tournament on behalf of the BCB. He acknowledged the offers of support from Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, stating that ICC global events would be held in those countries in 2026. The UAE, which houses the ICC headquarters, has emerged as a major cricket hub in recent years, having hosted several major events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021.