Yousuf Raza Gilani urges political unity amidst national challenges

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani has called for unity among all political parties, emphasizing the importance of solidarity in the face of current political and economic challenges. Speaking at a ceremony at the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Gilani highlighted the revered saint's teachings on peace, love, mercy, and women's rights.

In his address, Gilani urged political leaders to set aside their differences, stressing that now is the time for cooperation rather than division. When questioned by a journalist about the imprisonment of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Gilani underscored the need for collaboration, drawing on his own experience of spending nine years in prison for providing jobs to the poor. He refrained from targeting individuals, noting that the judiciary is responsible for delivering justice.

Gilani also referenced the incarceration of several prominent political figures, including Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Asif Zardari, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, and Maryam Nawaz. He called on the judiciary to ensure justice in relation to the May 9 incidents.

Additionally, the Senate Chairman expressed his willingness to work alongside Maulana Fazlur Rehman to bring about positive change. He stressed the importance of the Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway Project and urged for its swift completion, a concern he has raised in the Senate.