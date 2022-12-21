Share:

KARACHI-18th convocation of Bahria University Karachi Campus and Pakistan Navy School of Logistics was held on 18th December 2022 at Convention Hall Maritime Museum. The ceremony took place in two sessions.

Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (Retd) Asif Khaliq, HI (M) and Vice Chancellor of the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water & Marine Sciences Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch graced the convocation ceremony as the chief guests and conferred degrees on the graduating students of PhD, Postgraduate and Undergraduate programs.

A total of 867 degrees were awarded including 07 PhD’s to the Undergraduate, Graduate and Post Graduate students of the Departments of Management Studies, Business Studies, Humanities & Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Media Studies and Professional Psychology of Bahria University Karachi Campus. Chief guests also awarded 45 gold medals and 40 silver medals to various students who qualified with distinction in their respective programs. The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior Naval officers, industrialists, businessmen, and parents of the graduating students.