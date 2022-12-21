Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police issued 211,279 fine tickets to motorcyclists riding bikes without helmets during the ongoing year, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that the Islamabad Capital Police is endeavoring to maintain an exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad said that a vigorous campaign of Islamabad capital police had been launched as per the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, in order to create awareness among citizens about the traffic rules. He said that all officials have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. Islamabad capital police is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public adding that the parents are also requested not to allow their underage children to ride bikes or cars till age of maturity, CTO maintained. The Chief Traffic Officer said that issuing traffic violation tickets is not a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people.