ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday confirmed that all the terrorists of banned TTP who had taken hostage at Counter Terrorism Department ( C T D ) c e n t r e in Bannu were killed. T h e minister, speaking at the joint sitting of the parliament, informed that the Special Service Group of Pakistan Army started operation at 12:30 pm on Tuesday and got the compound cleared by 2:30 pm. He said all the terrorists were killed in the successful operation and got all the hostages released detained in the CTD compound in Bannu by the terrorists. The added that there were 33 arrested terrorists inside the compound and one of them overpowered a man stationed at the centre. He then snatched his weapon and later the terrorists took over the centre, Asif said. The Defence Minister further said that two security officials embraced martyrdom in the operation, while around 15 SSG personnel, including an officer, got injured. He further commented that the incident is a “total collapse” of the KPK. “The unfortunate aspect is that terrorism is again making strides in KPK and Balochistan,” he said, mentioning terrorism incidents have taken places in other provinces. It is clear that terrorists from across the border or locally are rising again in the two provinces [KP and Balochistan. Explaining events, Asif told Parliament that the 33 militants had links to different groups, and were being held in a counter-terrorism compound. He said the hostages were taken after one militant hit a guard on the head with a brick and snatched his weapon. The militants are said to have requested a safe exit in return for releasing the hostages. A standoff emerged as negotiation efforts failed. Army commandoes are said to have taken the chance to take back the police station at 12:30 pm after the hostage-takers found themselves arguing among themselves. Witnesses of the siege reported explosions and heavy gunfire. Mr Asif told parliament that “all the terrorists” had been killed, and all the hostages freed - without specifying what the latter number was. He blamed a “total collapse” of the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the deadly incident. Nearby schools, businesses and roads remained closed on Tuesday, with police checkpoints in place. The defence minister also mentioned that the militants were not part of one group, rather they belonged to different banned outfits. He mentioned that the provincial government - which oversees the CTD - has “completely failed” in carrying out its responsibility. “The entire provincial government was a hostage of Imran Khan in Zaman Park. On the other hand, innocent people in KP were made hostage [by terrorists],” he said. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, on a point of order, criticized Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaaf (PTI) for repeatedly giving anti-government statements. He went to say the former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser violated the constitution. “Proper action should be taken against the former speaker for violating the Constitution,” he remarked. The military’s media wing ISPR earlier in the day had said that the operation was successfully underway at the CTD office Bannu. “Operation is successfully underway at CTD office Bannu and is going to be completed soon. Details to follow,” said the ISPR on Tuesday evening. However, there was no further update till the filing of the report. In a press statement issued late Tuesday night, the ISPR said that at least 25 terrorists were killed during the operation while seven others surrendered while three were arrested by the security forces. Three sons of the soil embraced martyrdom while 10 including officers injured during the operation. Late on Sunday, the militants, detained at the CTD center, had taken over the structure and kidnapped several law-enforcement officers. They had pushed for a safe route to Afghanistan. On Tuesday, a TV footage showed smoke rising out of the CTD compound. Residents in the area reported having heard explosions from the center’s vicinity. The TTP has taken responsibility for the attack on the compound. The house without any interruption smoothly passed several bills. These include “The Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2022” relating to registration and training of nurses, midwives and Lady Health Visitors, “The State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022”, “The Pakistan Global Institute Bill, 2022”, “The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2022”, “The Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers Bill, 2022”, “The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill, 2022” and “The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022”. At the outset, the joint session offered fateha for the departed souls of various people including grandmother of Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, martyred officials of security forces, who laid their lives in the line of duty in defence of the country, and 12 other people, died in a cylinder blast in Balochistan.