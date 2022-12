Share:

SARGODHA - The Punjab Food Author­ity (PFA) on Tuesday im­posed fine on 57 food points over violating rules in the division. According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 459,000 on them over poor cleanli­ness arrangements, in­complete medical certifi­cates and sub-standard milk storage besides ig­noring previous notices.