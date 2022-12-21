Share:

kArACHI - Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah on Tuesday said that 7,000 out of 20,000 flood-affected schools were being repaired immediately. While giving a detailed presentation on the literacy rate of the province in the Sindh Assembly, the minister said that during the recent floods around 20,000 schools were damaged in Sindh. “The government of Sindh is working day and night to promote and improve the quality of education in the Sindh province,” he added. The minister conceded that that there were nominal secondary schools in the province as 35,883 out of 40,253 schools are primary. Leader of Opposition said that 17,227 billion rupees were allocated in the education sector during the past 14 years, still schools were in very poor conditions with no facilities for the students. He said that there was no water drinking facility in 26,000 schools and over 19,000 were without toilets. Besides, he said that 31,000 schools were without electricity while there were no boundary walls around 21,000 schools. Mover of the adjournment motion, Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui said that a commission was established during the tenure of Benazir Bhutto with an aim to bring the literacy rate to 100 percent but unfortunately her government was ousted. She said that even now more than 20 million children were out of school in Pakistan. She said that schools were completely closed during COVID-19 pandemic and 1 million more children dropped out of schools after the pandemic. Sharmila said that around 20,000 schools were damaged during the floods which required billions of rupees for rehabilitation. “Thousands of houses have also been washed away and obviously the first priority of all of us is to rebuild houses. At this time, we have to go to the temporary learning centres,” she viewed. rabia Azfar Nizami of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that there was huge disparity in primary and secondary schools due to which 60 percent of students dropped out every year.