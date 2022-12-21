Share:

LARKANA - Larkana division Commissioner Ghanwar Ali Laghari on Tuesday ordered foolproof security and traffic arrangements during the 15th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto being observed at her final resting place in Garhi Khuda Bux on 27th December. He was presiding over a meeting of high level officials at Garhi Khuda Bux on Tuesday along with PPP local leaders which was also participated by DIGP Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh and others. He further directed the police to install CCTV cameras, walk through gates, and establish a control room within the compound wall so that no untoward incident occurs. He said proper lighting, cleanliness and sign boards should be ensured so that participating workers should not feel any difficulty. DIGP Mazhar Nawaz said that a security plan has been prepared for the anniversary which will be participated by 30 SPs, 7000 cops, RRF, ladies police, special branch officials, traffic cops will be deployed to ensure tight security and smooth flow of traffic during the mega event. He said security arrangements have been strengthened this year from prior plans so that incoming people may feel comfortable. Laghari directed the National Highway Authority and provincial Roads Department to complete their repair and renovation road works by 24th. He further directed Health Department officers to establish medical camps on all roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux along with mobile medical teams which should be equipped with proper medicines and Basic Health Units and dispensaries be kept open 24 hours. PPP General Secretary Ijaz Laghari said that washrooms, lighting, car parking and cleanliness works should be completed before 25th. He said last year ambulances reached late which should be avoided this time.