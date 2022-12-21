Share:

ISLAMABAD - The misuse of authority has once again surfaced on part of the National Highway Authority’s management as it has posted 8 members, 30 general managers and several directors and deputy directors without having sanctioned posts in the approved organogram. It was contended by a senior Grade-19 officer of NHA Riaz Ahmed Sindhu in his writ petition filed in the Islamabad High Court against his transfer at Karachi on a post, which does not even exist. Though, his writ petition is focused on his own posting to the Karachi, which he considers as victimisation for his another writ petition filed against joining of deputation officers in the road authority. He however pointed out that the incumbent management is continuously making postings while ignoring the sanctioned posts by misusing the discretionary powers. He pointed out in his writ petition that at present a total of 13 members are working in NHA against only 5 sanction posts of the members. According to the NHA’s organogram, there are only five posts of members that include Member Finance, Member Planning, Member Operations, Member Construction and Member Administration. However, at present there are 6 members working in different zones across the country while 2 members are appointed in NHA Headquarters without having sanctioned posts. The writ petition contended that there are about 35 sanction posts of general managers including 25 regular while 10 posts in projects however the authority has appointed more than 60 general managers without having sanctioned posts in violation of rules and regulations. It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of officers are also working one step above their original grades. The petitioner while challenging his transfer from NHA Headquarter where he was serving as Director Regulations has pleaded that his posting to Karachi is unjustified because there is no post of Director Admin in North Zone, Karachi. He further said that his transfer was done on the malafide intention to accommodate another contract employee, who is currently holding the position of director law for which according to the rules, he is the most suitable officer. He contended that he is the senior most officer in law cadre having more than eighteen years of experience and he should be appointed as director law instead of posting him in Karachi, which is also a violation of wedlock policy of the government. According to the wedlock policy, if both husband and wife are in government service, they must be posted on the same station while Sindu’s wife is a school teacher in Rawalpindi. However, when contacted, the Director Public Relations NHA Sohail Aftab avoided to comment on the appointments without having sanctioned posts but commenting on the transfer of aforementioned officer, he said that the transfer and posting of any officer is a routine matter, there is no illegality in this case as well.