LAHORE - The 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 was inaugurated at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday. PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, which was also attended by Aisam Qureshi, Aqeel Khan and a large number of players, parents, coaches and PTF officials. The PTF chief witnessed some of the matches and had a fruitful discussion with Aisam and Aqeel for further promotion of tennis in Pakistan. He also showed satisfaction with the renovation of Aqeel Khan Centre Court. Meanwhile, the first round matches of different categories were decided. In the men’s singles first round, Abdullah Adnan, Imran Bhatti, Huzaifa Khan, Talha Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Sami Zeb, M Abid, Shahzad Khan, Mudassir Murtaza, Aqeel Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Saqib Hayat, Mahatir, M Shoaib, Barkatullah and Faizan Fayyaz won their respective matches. In boys U-18, Sami Zeb, Kamran Khan Saifullah, Farman Shakeel and Talha Khan were the winners.