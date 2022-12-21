Share:

An accountability court in the federal capital on Wednesday sent the reference against former prime minsters Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani and former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Toshakhana case back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir announced the verdict stating that the references did not fall under his court’s jurisdiction after recent amendments to the NAB law.

The anti-graft watchdog had accused the three political leaders of committing Rs110 million corruption in the reference. However, the accountability court can take up the cases involving Rs500 million or above after the amendment. The coalition government, soon after coming into power in April last, made amendments to the NAB by introducing (Second Amendment) Bill in order to curtail powers of the bureau.

The Toshakhana graft case is about alleged relaxation of rules by Mr Gilani to extend illegal benefits to Zardari and Sharif in purchase of vehicles gifted by foreign countries. The accountability court has declared Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for treatment, proclaimed offender in the case.