Share:

LAHORE - For the promotion of fine arts, there is a need to align cultural complexes and art galleries with modern trends. The role of painters and sculptors is of key importance in exposing the new genera­tion to different periods of civilization and culture. Meanwhile, the works of classical artists are the best representatives of the local culture as art also plays an important role in the promotion of tourism.

The Information and Cul­ture should also ensure the preservation of works of art by new and old artists with proper display These views were expressed by Punjab Information and Culture Sec­retary Asif Bilal Lodhi on the occasion of Al Hamra Cultur­al Complex Gaddafi Stadium. Executive Director Al-Hamra Zulfikar Ali Zulfi welcomed the provincial secretary and gave him a detailed briefing on the various departments of the Al-Hamra Cultural Complex. The Information and Culture Secretary as­sured the funds for reno­vating the complex and the halls along with the need to develop comfortable seating and art galleries on modern lines.

He took a keen interest in the artworks of famous painters displayed in the art gallery and asked for artificial and environment-friendly lights to protect the colors of the pictures and the materials used in them from the harmful effects of weather and sun rays.

He directed the man­agement to ensure appro­priate color paint on the walls of the art gallery and display it in online galler­ies to highlight the beauty of the historical artefact.

A portal linked to the de­partment’s website should be developed with a com­plete introduction to the an­cient and modern works of art in Pakistan by artists and complete information about the historical and technical significance of the works of art so that people are inter­ested in fine arts in this age of engagement, he said.