AttOCK - Police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted by the police in a rape case registered against him in January 2021. As per details, Injra police arrested Riaz s/o Baz Gul, who was wanted in a rape case. In another attempt, Attock Khurd police have arrested Haris Mehmood and recovered 245 kites and five roles of strings. Same police arrested Wajahat and Nauman r/o village Jaba. Both are accused of trying to sexually assault a boy.