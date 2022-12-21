Share:

Customs officials have foiled a bid to smuggle electronic items worth Rs4.6 million at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The Customs officials seized electronic products worth millions from a passenger and his mother’s luggage. The passenger along with his mother arrived in Karachi from Dubai via a foreign airline flight.

The accused passenger was identified as Shabbir.

The Customs officials questioned the passenger whether he was carrying any items on which duties are imposed. However, he refused to carry such items. After his suspicious behaviour, the officers screened the luggage and recovered the electronic items.

The officers also recovered 16 iPhones, 7 smartwatches, 4 iPads, 6 air pods, 8 game controllers, 2 eye lenses, 60 CDs and garments of different brands.

The accused passenger was arrested after the registration of a case and further investigation is underway after the concerned court handed him over to the officers on remand.