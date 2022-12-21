Share:

SARGODHA - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Tuesday said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had exposed the ugly face of Modi govern­ment before the world.

Talking to media, he said the whole nation sa­lute to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his bravery and determination, adding that Bilawal Bhutto had ex­posed the ‘Modi Sarkar’.

He said that India was involved in fanning ter­rorism in Pakistan, and promoting violence against Muslims in India and massacre of innocent Kash­miris in Occupied Kashmir. The SAPM said that ever since, Modi and his party came into power in India, they had made the lives of Muslims and oth­er minorities in India miserable. He said that pro­tests held in Sargodha like the rest of the country on Tuesday to show solidarity with the PPP Chair­man and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The world needs to take stern action against Modi government to stop human violations in oc­cupied Kashmir, he added.