LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami emir Sirajul Haq has said that General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was benefactor of both sides the PDM+PPP and the PTI and provided them backing to come to power.
Talking to journalists after addressing “Seerat Conference” at Wahdat Road Science College on Tuesday, he said former army chief first handed over feeder of milk (support) to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and later gave the same to the incumbent government.
While answering a question asked by the journalist he said, the ruling partie relied upon the establishment support to come to power. Those who got feeder became glad and those who were denied started crying, he added