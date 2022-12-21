Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami emir Sirajul Haq has said that General (retd) Qa­mar Javed Bajwa was benefactor of both sides the PDM+PPP and the PTI and provided them back­ing to come to power.

Talking to journalists after ad­dressing “Seerat Conference” at Wahdat Road Science College on Tuesday, he said former army chief first handed over feeder of milk (support) to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and later gave the same to the incumbent government.

While answering a question asked by the journalist he said, the ruling partie relied upon the estab­lishment support to come to power. Those who got feeder became glad and those who were denied started crying, he added