GUJRANWALA-A delegation of the business community under the leadership of Umar Ashraf Mughal, former president of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce, met former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park in which they discussed the current economic situation of Pakistan.

Former president of Gujarat Chamber Chaudhry Wahiduddin, former president of Sialkot Chamber Qaiser Briar, former president of Faisalabad Chamber Ehtesham Javed and well-known businessmen of Lahore were also present in the delegation. Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, former Energy and Industry Minister Hammad Azhar were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Umar Ashraf Mughal, former president of Gujranwala Chamber, informed Imran Khan about the economic difficulties faced by the businessmen and discussed the priorities on which the future government should work. Maziz Umar Ashraf Mughal, explaining his position, said that he would like to give energy relief to SMEs along with focusing on priority basis. Rather, the amnesty scheme should be given to industry instead of real estate. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan supported Umar Ashraf’s stand and assured that future policies will be formulated in consultation with the business community.