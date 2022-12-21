Share:

LAHORE - The cadets from Cadet College Killa Saiful­lah, Bal-ochistan Tuesday visited Gover­nor’s House on the invitation of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

The visiting cadets were overjoyed to find Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman amongst them. The governor intermingled with the students and an­swered their question.

The governor Punjab briefed the col­lege students on the historicity of the 400-year-old building within which walls was preserved the political, cultural and architectural history of the province.

The official residence of Governor Punjab from 1853 onwards, the Gov­ernor’s House was originally a tomb of Muhammad Qasim Kham, mater­nal cousin of Mughal emperor Akbar, while many additions were made to the building during the Sikh and Brit­ish Raj. Currently, it houses the 60th Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman. He said the present govern­ment, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was trying to improve standard of educa­tional institutions. He further said that the student quota from other prov­inces in-cluding Balochistan had been reserved in the universities of the Pun­jab and would be further increased.

Balighur Rehman asked the students to make research a part of life, adding that the purpose of education was to inculcate tolerance and high moral val-ues. He advised the students to make truth their motto because eternal suc­cess lies in truth.

The visiting cadets hailed opening of the Governor’s House for the study tours. The cadets presented a com­memorative shield of Cadet Collge, Qila Sai-fullah to governor Punjab.