Share:

LAHORE - Consul General of China in Lahore Zhao Shiren has said that China will continue its support and cooperation with Pakistan for joint research and also facilitate the Paki­stani businessmen in China.

In a meeting with Chairman of Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) S M Naveed here Tuesday, he added that Pakistan and China were set to enhance collaboration for rapid industrialisation

in Punjab, especially for encouraging B2B (Business to Business) engagement of Chinese investors with their Pakistani counterparts.

Zhao Shiren assured that he would make every pos­sible effort to strengthen the unique China-Pakistan iron-clad friendship and work with Pakistani side to bring the tangible benefits of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor)to both the coun­tries and their people.

On this occasion, S M Naveed said that Pakistan wanted to work with the Chinese business fraternity to promote bilateral ties. He stressed the need for taping the enormous potential be­tween the two countries.

Both countries had oppor­tunities for cooperation in the textile, automobile, halal food, and agriculture indus­try and that a joint strategy would further boost the in­dustry, he maintained.

The SEZA Chairman urged the Chinese business com­munity to invest in Pakistan, assuring that the government would provide all facilities.

“Today, we are here to se­riously engage ourselves with you because you are very serious-minded and en­thusiastic person, and your achievements are outstand­ing and a shining example for all of us,” he remarked.

S M Naveed mentioned that Pakistan and China en­joyed historic, unique and special bilateral relations. It is a timeless and time-tested friendship nurtured by suc­cessive generations of the leadership and the people of the two countries. “Regard­less of change in regional and international political landscape, our two countries have always stood together and have always extended solidarity and support to each other,” he concluded.