BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that accurate census and data records play an important role in future planning.

Addressingthe inaugurating session of the on­going training workshop on census organised by Pakistan Statistical Institute, he said that with the help of accurate data, resources and future needs can be identified.

The training session for the trainers of the Ba­hawalpur division in connection with the seventh national census will continue till December 23.

Three master trainers under the supervision of the Chief Statistics Officer and Divisional In-charge Census, Pakistan Institute of Statistics Riaz Ahmed, and Master Trainer Ghulam Yasin will train the trainers from three districts of Bahawalpur.

Chief Statistics Officer Riaz Ahmed said that the Pakistan Statistical Institute is conducting the sev­enth census with the support of federal and pro­vincial governments. It was approved by the Coun­cil of Common Interest in March 2022.

He said that this will be the country’s first digi­tal census in which modern technology will be used and every person will be counted through tablets. On the fifth day of the training session, officers from the education department and NADRA will be trained. They will further train supervisors in their respective tehsils. He said that this phase will start on January 7, 2023, and continue till January 21. Ahmed further informed that every citizen of Pakistan who has an internet facility can register his household members. It will be further verified by census staff.