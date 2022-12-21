Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought comprehensive report from Islamabad Police which failed to submit report in response to a plea seeking trial against culprits allegedly involved in murder of a Bradford biochemist, Farooq Ali who was found dead in a local hotel of Islamabad in March this yea r. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing of the petition moved by the deceased’s sister while counsel for the petitioner Advocate Sharafat Ali Chaudhry appeared before the bench. The police failed to submit the report in pursuance of the earlier directives of the court. At this, the judge expressed dismay and asked the prosecutor if the Investigation Officer failed to turn up in the matter, he would be suspended. However, after two hours, the IO appeared before the court and pledged to submit the required report in the matter. Then, the court directed the prosecutor to ensure the report and adjourned the hearing till the second week of January 2023. According to details, after the alleged murder of Farooq Ali, 44, found dead in his room at a hotel in Islamabad on March 16, the deceased’s sister Dr. Rehiana B. Ali has invoked jurisdiction of Session Court Islamabad for registration of First Information Report (FIR) but all in vain as concerned police officials failed to take measures in the matter. It is pertinent to mention that Station House Officer (SHO) Secretariat police station Qurban Ali Anwar failed to register FIR of this congnizable offence to which Dr Rhianna invoked the jurisdiction of trial court under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code and sought direction for registration of FIR. Despite registration of the FIR No. 204, in April 11 this year, under sections 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code in response to the trial court directions, the police failed to conduct the investigation properly as they failed to collect evidence properly without apprehending and investigating the nominated accused persons so far.