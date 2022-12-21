Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha Police on Tuesday ar­rested 32 criminals who were involved in cattle theft, bike lifting, pick pocketing ,drug dealing and pushing etc during the last 24 hours.

The raiding teams ar­rested 32 outlaws- Usama,Usman,Talha,Khaleel,Kamran,Aslam, Junaid, Jameel, Rehan, Shafique, Akraam Ali,Muraad,Rehman,Allah Ditta, Qasim, Naeem, Jahan­gir, Saleem, Yousaf, Naseer, Jaber, Jaffer,Qayyum,Baqir and others.

Police recovered seven pis­tols, eight guns and 456 bul­lets,855 liters liquor,456-g hashish and various other valu­ables from their possessions. The concerned police launched investigations.

8-KANAL STATE LAND RETRIEVED

Anti-Corruption Establish­ment (ACE) on Tuesday re­trieved 8-kanal state land from squatters here at Khushab fac­tory area,Quaidabad.

ACE spokesperson said that Abdul Sami,resident of Quaid­abad, submitted an application to Regional Director ACE, Asma Ejaz Cheema that M Saleem, Waqar, and Shahzaib of factory area had occupied the eight kanal state land worth Rs15 million with connivance of the housing department.

The ACE team on the di­rection of regional director raided along with District Ad­ministration and retrieved the occupied land.