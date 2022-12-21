SARGODHA - Sargodha Police on Tuesday arrested 32 criminals who were involved in cattle theft, bike lifting, pick pocketing ,drug dealing and pushing etc during the last 24 hours.
The raiding teams arrested 32 outlaws- Usama,Usman,Talha,Khaleel,Kamran,Aslam, Junaid, Jameel, Rehan, Shafique, Akraam Ali,Muraad,Rehman,Allah Ditta, Qasim, Naeem, Jahangir, Saleem, Yousaf, Naseer, Jaber, Jaffer,Qayyum,Baqir and others.
Police recovered seven pistols, eight guns and 456 bullets,855 liters liquor,456-g hashish and various other valuables from their possessions. The concerned police launched investigations.
8-KANAL STATE LAND RETRIEVED
Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday retrieved 8-kanal state land from squatters here at Khushab factory area,Quaidabad.
ACE spokesperson said that Abdul Sami,resident of Quaidabad, submitted an application to Regional Director ACE, Asma Ejaz Cheema that M Saleem, Waqar, and Shahzaib of factory area had occupied the eight kanal state land worth Rs15 million with connivance of the housing department.
The ACE team on the direction of regional director raided along with District Administration and retrieved the occupied land.