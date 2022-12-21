Share:

“Bhotari Na manzoor” (Down with feudalism) campaign has been spearheaded by a renowned lawyer Shahah Usto since few months in Sindh. Though, the campaign has not yet attained the momentum it was expected to have at the time of its moderate resumption, yet, it must have created ripples in the power corridors of the province of Sindh which is mostly run by the feudal elites now settled in the capital city of the province. The feudal elites of the Province are now enjoying the fortunes they have earned by keeping the people backwards in their respective constituencies of political influence.

Existence of feudal mindset in Sindh dates back to the British era. This was the mindset inherited and used by then ruling party of the newly established country in forcing the local Hindus to migrate to India thereby, creating a space of opportunities to attract Indian Muslims to migrate to this part of the country. Common folk remained backward, deprived and de-motivated and by and large politically aloof throughout the first two and half decades of the independence while Bengalis and Baloch people continued their struggles to get their due rights being citizens of the country.

The feudal mindset has been instrumental for many harms in the society. The biggest evil this mindset has developed is to become greater hurdle in allowing mass education in the society as this mindset knew that education has an inverse relationship with feudalism. They want total supremacy hence they cannot tolerate self-reliance among masses with independent thinking to differentiate between bad and good and demand for equality for all citizens; they cannot tolerate to see a poor peasant or his children standing up and saying ‘no’ to them.

Now it is great opportunity for people of the province to break the shackles and say “loud no for the system of feudalism (waderagiri)” for the sake of their own prosperity and secure future of their coming generations. They need to gather under the banner of “Down with Feudalism”.

ABDUL SAMAD CHANNA,

Karachi.