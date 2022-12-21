Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Tuesday directed all the deputy commissioners for ensuring timely payment of dues to sugarcane farmers and availability of urea fertilizer at offi­cially-fixed rate.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a video link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners here at the Civil Sec­retariat. The administrative secretaries of agricul­ture and food departments, deputy commissioner Lahore and officers concerned attended the meet­ing while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary said that the government would protect the rights of farmers in any case and would take stern action against the sugar mills over illegal deductions and delay in payments.

He also asked the officers to adopt strict mea­sures to prevent smuggling of urea fertilizer. He said that demand, supply and prices of urea fertil­izer should be closely monitored.

The Chief Secretary ordered the deputy com­missioners to give approval to the housing so­cieties only as per rules. He said that during the current financial year, record development funds of Rs 217 billion were utilized in a short span of time, adding that timely use of funds, quality and transparency in uplift projects must be ensured.