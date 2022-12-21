Share:

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) recently advertised its advanced public notice regarding conduction of a special CSS exam. The objective is to fill the carried over sets of various provinces that remained vacant because the requisite number of candidates did not pass the exam. Indeed, this is an excellent initiative to address the grievances of the aspirants belonging to belonging to Balochistan, Sindh, AJK and FATA. However, it is very unfortunate that FPSC outcast the aspirants of Gilgit Baltistan for availing this golden opportunity. This decision of the commission brought severe sense of deprivation among the youth of GB. Even though the quasi province has its carried over vacancies. We demand from FPSC to review their decision and provide a level playing field to the aspirants belonging to GB.

SAQIB SHIGRI,

Islamabad.